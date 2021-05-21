Grand Rapids concert venues expect more show announcements as restrictions ease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place Performance Hall and DeVos Place are looking forward to confirming and booking more shows now that capacity limits are set to ease the coming months.

WATCH: State lifts capacity limits on outdoor gatherings on June 1, increases indoor limits to 50%

Event revenue from the three venues combined is down 97% over the past 18 months leading up to the pandemic, a spokesperson told Fox 17.

Eric Church, Blake Shelton and Straight No Chaser have already announced stops in Grand Rapids on their respective tours.

The spokesperson says more show announcements are expected soon as Michigan and other states continue reopening.

READ MORE: Lifting capacity limits on June 1 a ‘big relief’ for sports venues, indoor businesses