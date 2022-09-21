Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches played game with Alice Cooper on Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches played alongside a special guest at the Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada on Wednesday. Rock musician Alice Cooper played golf at the club prior to his concert at the DeVos Performance Hall.

In addition to Cooper, guitarist Ryan Roxie and bass guitar player Chuck Garric from Cooper’s band also played at the club. They were joined by Grand Rapids Community College golf coach John Forton and GRCC assistant golf coach Mark Rasmussen.

“He was one of the most sincere, normal guys you want to meet,” said Forton. “I’ve been rocking to this guy for 45 years! I was a little nervous at first and called him ‘Mr. Cooper.’ And he said, ‘Nah, just call me Alice.’ He was joking around and being just one of the guys.”

Cooper’s career began as a member of the rock band called Alice Cooper. The other band members were Glen Buxton, Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith. Their first studio album, Pretties for You, was released in 1969. Their other albums include 1970’s Easy Action, 1971’s Love It to Death, and 1972’s School’s Out. Their final album, Muscle of Love, was released in 1973.

Cooper’s first solo studio album, Welcome to My Nightmare, was released in 1975. His other albums include 1980’s Flush the Fashion, 1991’s Hey Stoopid, and 2000’s Brutal Planet. His latest album, Detroit Stories, was released in 2021.

According to Forton, Cooper says he plays about 300 rounds of golf a year. He has also appeared in advertising for Callaway Golf Equipment. Cooper credits the game for helping him overcome his addiction to alcohol. His book Alice Cooper, Golf Monster: A Rock ‘n’ Roller’s Life and 12 Steps to Becoming a Golf Addict was released in 2007.

“He’s a pretty good player, shooting a 39 for the nine holes,” said Forton. “I tried to recruit him for our GRCC team, but he said he’s a little busy right now.”

