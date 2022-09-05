Grand Rapids Comic-Con offering truly free tickets for military members

GRAND RAPIDS — Members of our armed services can sign up now to get their free tickets to Grand Rapids Comic-Con.

Organizers have donated 500 tickets for the event on Sunday, November 13th for military members and their immediate family.

This year's event promises cast a reunion for "X-Men: The Animated Series" and much more!

You can get tickets by heading to the Grand Rapids Comic-Con website.

Celebrity guests this year includes a cast reunion of X-Men: The Animated Series, Keith David (The Princess And The Frog), Jeff Daniel Phillips ( Geico Caveman,The Munsters [2022]), and many more!

