GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Climate Coalition is hosting a march and rally at Ah-Nab-Awen Park this morning to advocate against and discuss climate change. They're pushing for a community-wide plan that will result in carbon neutrality by 2030.

This is the first climate-related demonstration in Grand Rapids in two years, and event organizers are saying it comes at a critical time in history, hoping government will act quickly.

That march will be from 2-4 p.m. today.