GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most city buildings in Grand Rapids will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

We’re told the planned closures include the Grand Rapids Public Library. The City also says delays in refuse, yard waste and recycling services will occur.

City buildings are expected to resume normal hours on Tuesday, June 1.

