Grand Rapids city leaders sign off on $643M budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners gave the greenlight to a budget for the fiscal year 2024 after it was unanimously approved by the city's Committee of the Whole on Tuesday morning.

The latest budget encompasses more than 644 million dollars, representing a 46 million hike from last year's budget.

When originally proposing the spending plan, city manager Mark Washington pointed to the rising cost of labor and goods as one reason for the jump. Washington also said some city employees saw a pay raise, which contributed to the hike.

The city had six over-arching strategic properties that led to this year’s plan: Governmental Excellence, Economic Prosperity and Affordability, Engaged and Connected Community, Health and Environment, Mobility, and Safe Community.

In Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, city leaders sounded their support of the new numbers.

"There's a lot in this budget that I believe is going to have an impact, a real positive impact on our neighborhoods and the places people love," said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The budget pledges a continuation of all basic services and an ongoing investment in utilities, roads and buildings.

Later on Tuesday, the Grand Rapids City Commission passed the budget unanimously. In a press release announcing the approval, the city described the budget as "a balanced approach to investment to maintain fiscal sustainability."

$49 million will be devoted to equity efforts, which will also be funded by over $36 million in grants.

The millages funding City Operations, the Library and Parks will not alter. However, the millages supporting certain clean community initiatives will rise.

Other key investments include:



$201 million for Health and Environment investments, which include lead service line replacements as well as improvements to local park amenities like Martin Luther King Lodge, Roosevelt Lodge, Richmond Park, Ottawa Hills Park, and Highland Park

$3.2 million to expand DASH bus hours and service areas

$1.6 million for crime prevention programs and community-informed police training, such as Cure Violence and Data Informed Community Engagement (DICE)

$3 million to move forward with solar installations at Butterworth Landfill

$27 million for greenhouse gas mitigation and climate adaption

