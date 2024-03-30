GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids held its procesión del Vía Crucis Friday evening.

It’s in honor of Good Friday – when Christians around the world remember the death of Jesus Christ.

Grand Rapids church holds Good Friday walk, remembering Christ’s final journey

The walk is meant to resemble Christ’s path, or final journey, to Golgotha where Christians believe He was crucified.

The annual procession began with an afternoon Mass.

“We know that those are really important emotions for us to work through in order to become hopeful and to get to the point in which we’re joyful,” Father Mike Cruickshank, Cathedral of St. Andrew Associate Pastor, explained. “This is a day in which we really do focus on those emotions that we try to avoid many times. And so, we make sure that we really honor the sadness, the pain, that we fell because of what happened to Christ and what He did for us…We lift up those emotions, realizing that in just a couple of days, we’ll be lifting up the different emotions, like hope and joy.”

Father Cruickshank added that he and parishioners of the church are grateful to show their faith in a public way, and he hopes others will join them at the Cathedral of St. Andrew this Easter weekend and beyond.

