Grand Rapids Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be held on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews began decorating the Grand Rapids Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday.

Last week, the 40-foot concolor fir traveled 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton to downtown Grand Rapids.

The tree will be lit with over 40,000 LED lights. It will also have a twinkling star at the top.

Crews will be working on decorating the tree through Wednesday.

“Our goal is for folks to come down, experience the tree being lit, see the beautiful light, ice skate, but then just come and shop,” said Grand Rapids Special Events Manager Evette Pittman.

A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 p.m.

