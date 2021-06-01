Grand Rapids Children's Museum reopens this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is reopening this month after being shuttered by the pandemic.

Doors reopen June 22 for members only and they can start making reservations June 14, the museum announced Tuesday.

Admission to the general public opens June 25.

All guests will need to make reservations ahead of time, which will go live to the general public June 15.

During its shutdown, the museum revamped its exhibits, protocols, website, communications and “playful practices.”

The “hands-on” museum will still look different because of the ongoing pandemic.

Guests will need to pre-register and will need to have their temperatures taken at the door.

Masks will be required for everyone 2 and older.

Food and drinks will not be allowed inside the museum.

On the bright side, however, guests can look forward to exploring physics through play in the new Spin Zone, experience the science of a bubble in the new bubble tower, explore their favorite ice cream flavors in the new Purple Cow ice cream shop and check out the updated Playroom Gift Shop.

More information can be found on the museum’s website here.