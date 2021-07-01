Grand Rapids Children's Museum collecting reflections from disabled children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The “My Dearest Friends” Project is partnering with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to highlight and celebrate the perspectives of children who are part of the disability community.

They’re collecting first-person stories from individuals up to 18 years old to be added to the public archive, according to an announcement Thursday.

Participants are asked to reflect on their experiences with disability, including how they may feel about COVID-19 or the concept of disability. They’re also welcome to share other thoughts unrelated to those topics.

Children should start their submission with, “My Dearest Friends,” and describe what they thought about while reflecting.

Parents are welcome – but not required – to help their children write out their submissions.

Drawings may also be included in submissions.

They should be signed off with the child’s first name, or a nickname if they prefer.

A selection of the collected stories will be made into large-scale banners, which will be on display on the outside of the Children’s Museum building.

Participants will receive financial compensation if their story is selected for display.