Grand Rapids changes housing policy; Here's how it impacts residential homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously approved changes to the city's zoning ordinance Tuesday night.

Supporters hope to ease the pressure of a growing housing crisis in the city based on recommendations from a 2020 Housing Needs Assessment. The assessment suggested more than 14,000 units would be needed in the city to meet the growing needs of the community.

The adopted zoning text amendments will go into effect May 23.

The zoning changes include several amendments: Accessory Dwelling Units, Unrelated Occupants, Single-Room Occupancy (SROs), Transitional/Emergency Shelters, and Small-Scale Residential Infill.

Here's a breakdown of the changes as provided by the city:

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

A streamlined review process for and allowance of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a permitted use

Removal of the ADUs owner occupancy requirement

Modification of ADUs height and setback requirements

ADUs allowed in association with single- and two-family dwellings

Elimination of a parking requirement for ADUs

Unrelated Occupants

Increasing the number of unrelated occupants that can reside in a dwelling unit from four to six

Single-Room Occupancy (SROs)

Allowing for and adding additional regulations for small-scale SROs in residential zone districts

A tiered review process for small, medium and large-scale SROs

Increasing the tenancy requirement from 32 to 90 days

Transitional / Emergency Shelters

Allowing for and adding additional regulations for small-scale shelters in residential zone districts

Requirement of Good Neighbor Plans

Small-scale Residential Infill

Reduction of lot area and width requirements for two-family and multiple-family residential developments of six or fewer units

Permitting by-right multiple-family residential developments of six or fewer units when located in a Traditional Neighborhood, Low Density Residential Zone District and when located on Link Residential or Network residential streets (as defined by the Vital Streets plan)

Elimination of established lot area and width requirements

Allowing the conversion of existing single- and two-family housing stock to higher densities

Eliminating parking requirements for developments or fewer dwelling units on Traditional Neighborhood–Low Density Residential districts

Modifying the required distance to transit (from 300 feet to 1⁄2-mile) to allow for increased utilization of the parking reduction

Additional text amendments, to provide clarity, and consistency include:

Clarifying that temporary assembly or fundraising events may be permitted in residential zone districts on lot approved for institutional, educational, or governmental

Allowing a height increase in the SD-IT Zone District with Special Land Use approval

Allowing limited parking in the front yard in the SD-IT Zone District

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube