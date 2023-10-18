Grand Rapids Chamber to host 2024 National Civics Bee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber has announced that it will host the National Civics Bee in 2024. The goal of the Bee is to encourage middle school students to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

“Our chamber prides itself on fostering a welcoming, prosperous West Michigan for all, and advancing civic engagement and leadership is one way to do just that,” said Andy Johnston Sr., vice president of advocacy and strategic engagement for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Informed, active citizens are the heart of thriving communities and economies.”

Students in grades 6-8 from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. The essays should be 500 words. The competition will open on November 13, and close on January 8.

A panel of judges will then review the essays. The top 20 students will be selected to move on to a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The event will be held on April 16 at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes. The first-place student will be awarded a $500 cash prize. The top three finishers, or 18 total students, will move on to the inaugural statewide Michigan Bee.

The Michigan Bee will be held in July 2024 at the state capitol. The first-place winner of the state competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and advance to the National Championship Bee, which will be held in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2024.

“As our country becomes more divided, it is important to reinforce civics and democratic processes,” said Johnston. “We look forward to being part of the National Civics Bee and seeing and sparking the creativity and problem solving of our region’s middle schoolers.”

The essay competition will open on November 13. More information on the competition can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube