Grand Rapids Chamber says businesses having issues with EGLE permit requests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce wants business owners to help them better understand why it now seemingly takes longer for some of their permits to get approved.

The chamber says over the past six months, it has heard concerns from several businesses over the rate of speed in which it takes the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to complete permit requests.

Businesses must get EGLE’s approval before construction to ensure a project doesn’t violate any environmental regulations.

As a result, the chamber recently launched a survey alongside other business associations about the ease of doing business.

“This is an issue for competitiveness and growth in Michigan,” said Katie Doyen, government affairs manager at the Grand Rapids Chamber. “It really effects our economy by businesses spending unnecessary resources or putting jobs on hold that could come into your community as well as potentially putting at risk some tax revenue.”

In an email to FOX17, EGLE said while it holds regular discussions with the business community to discuss issues like this, it had not heard of the concern until seeing the survey on social media.

“While it is difficult to respond to a generic complaint about the pace of permit issuance – we process more than 24,000 permit applications annually, the vast majority of which are completed efficiently and in a timely manner – if the survey is able to identify ways that we can improve efficiency we are glad to consider and discuss constructive suggestions,” said Hugh McDiarmid, Jr., EGLE communications manager.

FOX17 will dive further into this story tonight at 10/11p.