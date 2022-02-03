Grand Rapids Chamber names Jeff Connolly as new chairman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jeff Connolly has been named the new chair of the Grand Rapids Chamber for 2022.

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce says the announcement was made during Wednesday’s 134th annual meeting.

“Jeff is no stranger to the Chamber and has played such a helpful role in shaping our organization,” says CEO Rick Baker. “He truly understands the importance of our work and we know he will bring determination, knowledge and compassion to the forefront of all that he does.”

We’re told Connolly is also Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Michigan’s president and senior vice president of West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The Chamber tells us Connolly first served as a board member between 2009 and 2014 before being reelected in 2017 and acted as the board’s incoming chair last year.

“Our board plays a crucial role in developing our strategy and business advocacy efforts locally and in Lansing,” says Connolly. “Members serve on various committees that research key topics and define positions for adoption by the board each. We look forward to all their guidance and contributions.”

