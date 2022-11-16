Grand Rapids Chamber launches Inclusion Council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber has announced the launch of their new Inclusion Council. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the 2022 Diversity & Talent Summit.

The goal of the council is to create a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all. The council will serve in an advisory role for the Chamber’s Inclusion Team. It will meet three times a year to advise on inclusion initiatives at the Chamber that drive inclusive economic growth.

After council members are approved by the board, they will serve for two years. Cascade Engineering President and CEO Christina Keller will serve as the council chair and convener for the first year.

Grand Rapids Chamber Top row from left to right: Steve Huizinga, Bridget Hurd, Marcus Jackson, TaRita Johnson

Bottom row from left to right: Aaron Jonker, Greg May, Jr., Ana Ramirez-Saenz, Christina Keller

A list of the council members can be found below:



Council Chair: Christina Keller (President and CEO of Cascade Engineering)

Steve Huizinga (President of Freedom Construction and Consulting)

Bridget Hurd (Vice President and Chief Diversity Office, Inclusion and Diversity Office of Health and Health Care Disparities at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan)

Marcus Jackson (Vice President and Community and Economic Development Manager for Fifth Third Bank)

TaRita Johnson (Senior Vice President of Talent & Diversity for The Right Place, Inc.)

Aaron Jonker (President, Telosa Consulting)

Greg May, Jr. (CEO of Nexus Technology Services)

Ana Ramirez-Saenz (Founder and CEO of La Fuente Consulting LLC)

“As a fierce advocate for business in the West Michigan region, it’s vital that we are in-tune with what businesses need to create great inclusion,” said Grand Rapid Chamber Director of Inclusion Andre Daley. “The Inclusion Council will provide a direct connection with business leaders to help us shape the resources and services we provide for our members and future members.”

