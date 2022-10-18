Grand Rapids Chamber celebrates 135th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber celebrated its 135th anniversary Tuesday.

Established in 1887, the city of Grand Rapids was home to a population of 60,000 and was suffering from economic hardship resulting from high railroad rates, according to the Chamber.

"Railroads were becoming a big way to move product. And we're in a peninsula; we weren't on main line," explains Chamber President & CEO Rick Baker. "And so they were very concerned about being able to stay competitive as a region."

Their first meeting was held Oct. 18 that year.

"They felt like we will be more effective collectively together as one business community than a bunch of individual businesses trying to solve these problems," says Baker. "So out of that came the Grand Rapids Chamber."

We’re told 147 businesses came together and settled on a rate cut that preserved the city’s manufacturing industry while giving a boost to furniture businesses.

In 2022, the Chamber says it serves more than 2,200 members with an overall growth of 193 new members in the past year.

"The business community is much larger, the whole community is much larger, because of the companies that we have here and the growth that they've had and the employees that they employ," says Baker.

Even though 135 years have passed, the fundamental goal and function of the Chamber largely remains the same.

“Just like in 1887, our priorities are still member-set and driven,” says Baker. “After 135 years, transportation is still a top issue for the Chamber, along with talent, workplace culture and business growth issues. Our diverse team of subject matter experts is working on these issues to support our members and move West Michigan forward.”

To celebrate, the Chamber sent birthday cakes to the following members who they say were among the original 1887 members that still exist today:

AT&T

American Seating Company

AT&T Michigan

BISSELL Homecare

Crosby & Henry

Davenport University

DTE Energy

Fifth Third Bank

PADNOS

S.A. Morman & Co.

Siegel Jewelers

The Grand Rapids Chamber lists the following as some of its accomplishments over the last 135 years:

Established the Kent County Farm Bureau (1905).

Expanded Calvin College by 10 acres (1908).

Developed East Beltline (1927).

Localized General Motors (1936).

Founded The Right Place (1985).

Established the Institute for Healing Racism (1997).

Led recovery efforts for small businesses in Kent County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

