Grand Rapids celebrates skate park grand opening with weekend competition

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 18, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's grand opening weekend at the new skate park in downtown Grand Rapids, and what better way to celebrate than with a little competition?

Open riding at the park begins at 6 p.m. Friday night, along with pre-registration for the 555 Jam on the Grand: Skate, Scoot & BMX Competition. There will also be a Learn to Skate for Beginners class from 7-8 p.m.

The competition kicks off Saturday afternoon and includes cash prizes and awards. Late registration for the competition will be open 12-2 p.m.

For more information and to register online, click here.

