Grand Rapids business returns 'home' after nearby arson damages building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jewelry business in Grand Rapids will officially open back up its home location Saturday after a fire at a nearby shop damaged their business.

“It feels like eternity, but it also feels like yesterday because it was so vivid. I mean, I can remember everything happening that day,” Courtney Jones, co-owner of Dime and Regal, told FOX 17.

Jones is talking about March 14, 2022. That’s when a fire destroyed Tatum Bookbinding on Wealthy Street.

Thankfully, no one got hurt, but while the building was being torn down, part of it was knocked down onto Dime and Regal, leaving the business unsafe to operate out of.

They temporarily set up down the road with Sable Candle Company for the last several months.

Jones says they’re excited to be back in their spot in time for the holiday shopping season, and they’re thankful for the community support during this transitional period.

“This neighborhood is absolutely amazing. Like, when the fire happened, we had employees from Donkey and Winchester came out just to help us move, like they sent their entire staff over here just to help us get down into a permanent location. They dedicated hours just helping us move our stuff. People have reached out, the businesses that reached out to us to give us a temporary location. We had so many businesses say, ‘hey, we can clear out a corner in our store if you want to, you know, pop up for a couple months.’ It was, it’s just really incredible,” Jones added. “We’ve already cried enough happy tears, sad tears, frustration tears. Yeah, it’s been a crazy week.”

No arrests have ever been announced in connection with the fire.

