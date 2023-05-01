Grand Rapids Board of Education to discuss future of former school building at Monday's meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Board of Education has announced that it is inviting the public to weigh in on the future of the former Kensington School building. The meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The former Kensington School building is located at 1031 Kensington Avenue Southwest. It has been unused for several years.

Grand Rapids Public Schools collected proposals from those who wish to develop the site. The proposals were brought forward at a meeting on April 12.

At Monday’s meeting, the Board will consider the proposals. Grand Rapids Public Schools staff will also make a recommendation on what should happen with the site.

The discussion about the property will be held as part of the “Facilities Master Plan Update” of the meeting. Since the subject is on the agenda, the public will be able to address the topic during the first public comment portion of the meeting.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube