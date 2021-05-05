Grand Rapids-based company offering up new cold brew coffee cans for Cinco de Mayo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coffee may not typically be associated with Cinco de Mayo, but one local company inspired by family history is using the holiday to debut a new design for its cold brews.

Soldadera Coffee unveiled new resealable cans Wednesday. The Grand Rapids-based business says the design will spark a revolution.

To celebrate the new cans, Soldadera is giving out free cold brew coffee at three locations, Tacos El Cunado on Bridge Street, City Built Brewing on Monroe, and Rosa Parks Circle.

The business is owned byt the Rodriquez family, which started brewing Mexican style coffee in honor of the family's late grandmother, who worked to support her community in Mexico.

