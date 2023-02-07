Grand Rapids Ballet to perform 'Romeo & Juliet' at the DeVos Performance Hall February 17-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet has announced that one of its next productions will be Romeo & Juliet. The ballet will be performed February 17-19 at the DeVos Performance Hall.

This production of Romeo & Juliet was choreographed by Grand Rapids Ballet artistic director James Sofranko. It features a score by Sergei Prokofiev, which will be performed by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

“Romeo & Juliet is a ballet that is near to my heart, having danced it numerous times in Helgi Tomasson’s version at San Francisco Ballet,” said Sofranko. “I have been in love with the story since my youth, and to create my own production for Grand Rapids Ballet is a dream come true. The score by Prokofiev is one of my absolute favorites – the emotion pours out of the orchestra and fuels the characters on the stage. The dancers have put their heart and soul into this production, and I am so grateful to them for their willingness to join me on this journey.”

The ballet is based on the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. The play tells the tragic love story of Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, who are from families in a feud with each other. The story has been adapted into multiple films, including a 1936 film starring Leslie Howard and Norma Shearer, a 1968 film starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, and a 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

“Shakespeare’s story has resonated for centuries and still has something to teach us today,” said Sofranko. “Beyond the beautiful music and dancing, I hope the audience will be able to reflect on the ways the story can relate to our lives today.”

Romeo & Juliet will be performed February 17-19 at the DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

