Grand Rapids Ballet returns to stage this month for Summer Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet returns to the stage for the first time in 16 months for its Summer Series in August.

The company is set to perform at the Listening Lawn at Studio Park in downtown Grand rapids on Aug. 14 and the amphitheater at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Aug. 31, according to a news release Thursday.

“I am always looking for new ways to present the art of ballet to our community and the outdoor venues at Studio Park and FMG offer a unique opportunity to experience the depth and artistry of the Grand Rapids Ballet dancers,” said James Sofranko, artistic director at Grand Rapids Ballet. “After so many months away from the stage, we are eager to return to the immediacy of live performance and dancing with a passion that is fueled by the energy in the audience.”

Summer Series programs include a variety of classical and contemporary works, including a live performance premier of Jennifer Archibald’s “Brothers,” excepts from James Sofranko’s “The Sweet By and By,” Danielle Rowe’s “The Old Child,” Penny Saunders’ “Give Me” and – ahead of its premier in April 2022 – a preview of Christopher Stowell’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” among others.

Guests artists will also be part of the Summer Series, including Gene Hahn – associate concertmaster at the West Michigan Symphony Orchestra – at Studio Park and Chisako Oga – soloist at Boston Ballet – during the Frederik Meijer Gardens performance.

General admission tickets for the Studio Park performance are $25 and can be purchased through the venue.

Tickets to the Meijer Gardens performance are free for members and included in general admission for other guests.

Grand Rapids Ballet is also set to begin offering a Virtual Season subscription this month for guests who want to see dancers in a different way or can’t join in person.