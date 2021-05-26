Grand Rapids Ballet announces 2021-22 season performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet announced on Wednesday its 2021-22 season, “Moving Forward,” with a return to live, in-person performances at DeVos Performance Hall and Peter Martin Wege Theater, among others.

The season will feature both classic ballet favorites and contemporary creations, including the company’s outdoor Summer Series, “Off the Canvas,” “The Nutcracker,” “Cinderella,” “Jumpstart 2022” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with “Serenade.”

“My vision for the 21-22 Season aims to showcase a wide variety of ballets that appeal to any number of people, even if you’ve never seen ballet before,” said James Sofranko, artistic director at Grand Rapids Ballet. “We have definitely missed the live connection with the audience and are looking forward to being back in a live performance space. It’s what we do best and it’s what we’ve trained to do.”

The season will begin with two outdoor performances taking place in August.

The first will take place downtown at Studio Park on Aug. 14 and the second features a return to Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Aug. 31.

2022 will also mark Grand Rapids Ballet’s 50th anniversary, which will span two seasons, kicking off with “Cinderella” in February.

Tickets and season subscriptions will be available to the public later this summer.

2021-22 season subscription renewals will open to current subscribers on June 7.

More details, including performance dates and times, may be found on the company’s website here.