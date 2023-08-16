Grand Rapids-area restaurants to donate proceeds to Hawaii wildfire recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community members are invited to help support Hawaii’s recovery from the wildfires that devastated the island of Maui this month.

Restaurant Partners Management, which owns 15 independent restaurants in the area, says all proceeds raised at 4GR8Food restaurants on Tuesday, Aug. 22 will be forwarded to the American Red Cross and the Hawaii Restaurant Association Relief Fund.

“We want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a delicious meal while knowing that their contribution will make a real difference,” says Assistant Manager & Marketing Associate Emma Caperton.

Participating restaurants include:

Bagel Beanery (Michigan Street)

Beltine Bar

Grand Coney Diner (Michigan Street)

Noble Restaurant

Omelette Shoppe

Pete’s Grill & Tavern

Rainbow Grill (Grandville)

Real Food Cafe (Alger Heights)

Real Food Cafe (Plainfield Avenue)

Red Geranium Cafe (Byron Center Avenue)

Red Geranium Cafe (Gaines Township)

Sundance Grill (Downtown Grand Rapids)

Sundance Grill (Cascade)

Double points will be offered to patrons with 4GR8 Rewards program members, the company adds.

