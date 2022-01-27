Grand Rapids apartment fire ruled accidental

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A massive apartment fire in Grand Rapids that displaced almost two dozen families last month has been ruled accidental.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the fire at the Ridgewood Apartment complex on December 11 was started within a gas forced heating unit, which then spread beyond the appliance.

RELATED: Winds fuel Grand Rapids apartment fire, displaces almost two dozen families

The fire started just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 11 at the apartment complex on Woodburn S.E. in Grand Rapids.

GRFD says 52 fire personnel were on scene, including seven chief officers, along with 17 fire apparatuses.

Multiple families were displaced, and management worked with the American Red Cross to help find housing for them.

No citizens were hurt in the fire, but three members of the GRFD suffered injuries. A firefighter broke an ankle falling down a staircase. A lieutenant with the department suffered trauma when a large section of the ceiling fell on top of him. He was treated for his injury and released. A GRFD captain had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The department says high winds contributed to the intensity of the fire.