Grand Rapids announces Independence Day Fireworks plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announce plans for their annual Independence Day celebration, including fireworks display and family entertainment.

Join them on Saturday, July 6 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park for food vendors, live entertainment, and vendor exhibits through 10:30 p.m. when they light up the sky above the Grand River with fireworks!

“Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy," Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said. "We are excited to be a part of this great community celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all.”

“The Grand Rapids Fireworks is a great way for us to focus on the things that are important to us as an organization in addition to showing our commitment to Grand Rapids and all of West Michigan,” Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment and sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, said.

This year's display is presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, the title sponsor of the event.

The group behind the Amway Riverbank Run, Riverbank Events and Media, are coordinating entertainment for the evening.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan to downtown Grand Rapids as a community to give families a place to enjoy and celebrate our Nation’s independence,” Russ Hines, CEO for Riverbank Events and Media told FOX 17.

More info on the free event can be found here.