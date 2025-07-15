Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives announces expansion to new building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) announced it's moving to a new location by the end of 2025.

For eight years, GRAAMA has operated from 87 Monroe Center St. NW. However, in a release it says the space is not large enough to fully display the "vast and vibrant local and international African American history derived, specifically, from West Michigan."

In a release, leaders at the museum announced it will be moving to the Heartside neighborhood at 41 Sheldon Blvd. SE by the end of the year, expanding from a 2,000 to a 30,000 sq. ft. space. The new location is the previous location of Compas College of Film & Media, which closed in 2003.

"This dream has been a long time coming — but it's been worth the wait," said George Baynard III, Executive Director of GRAAMA in a release, "41 Sheldon is a perfect fit for our growing needs. We'll be able to expand our archive and exhibit spaces, add classrooms, create a library, and activate a fully equipped auditorium. This will allow us to host plays, lectures, film screenings, comedy shows, poetry slams, and a wide range of community-sponsored events."

The museum is launching a capital campaign to raise the remaining funds to launch the new vision, and is expected to release more details later this week.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube