Grand Rapids 2-year-old shoots self with gun father thought was out of reach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family now under investigation after their 2-year-old shot himself in the hand

It happened sometime before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to our conversation with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The parents brought the toddler to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Thankfully, it appears to be a graze— something that may not debilitate the child, officers told FOX 17.

According to police, Mom left the room for a second, heard the shot, and came running.

Dad told investigators he thought he'd put his gun where the 2-year-old shouldn't have been able to get it.

Child Protective Services have been notified and the GRPD Detective Unit is working on a warrant to gather evidence at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article as more information is confirmed.

The investigation mirrors that of the April 1 death of 5-year-old Braxton in Newaygo County where grandparents, Theresa and Karl Robart, both faced charges for violating Michigan's new gun security laws.

Karl pleaded guilty earlier this month, Theresa's trial is set to start on October 30.

