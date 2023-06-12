Grand Action 2.0 hosting Q&A meeting on amphitheater project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Amphitheater project has been approved by the city of Grand Rapids and now developers with Grand Action 2.0 are looking to add the final touches and answer some of the community's questions.

Monday they're holding a meeting that they say will serve as a Q&A session to help provide answers and clear up concerns some people may have.

The massive 12,000-capacity amphitheater will stand at 201 Market Avenue, right along the Grand River.

Right now, the area is home to the city's parks and recreation building, several industrial structures, and parking lots next to the U.S. 131 s-curve.

City commissioners approved the sale of those buildings and the land for around $25 million back in March of 2022.

Grand Action 2.0 released details about the plan back on June 4, showing the 85,000-square-foot entertainment venue.

It's going to be a large stage with a canopy and a lot of landscaping.

It would have 12,000 seats, with 5,000 of them on the lawn.

300,000 visitors are expected to attend each year, with around 50 events per season planned, from April to October.

Grand Action 2.0 also claims the project will bring in around 480 jobs to the area and have a $490 million economic impact on the city.

The Q&A session is open to the public and is happening from 6-8 p.m. Monday night at Van Andel Arena's main floor conference rooms.

A presentation starts at 6:15 and discussions are slated to begin at 6:40.

The amphitheater plans align with the city's master plan by improving riverfront access, making it easier and more enjoyable for people to walk along the grand river.

