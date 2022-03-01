GRAAMA announces plans to buy new building, 9x larger than current site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) has announced its intentions to purchase the building at 245 State Street SE.

We’re told the building, at 18,000 square feet, is about nine times bigger than the museum’s current location.

“’We're Movin' on Up’ – the theme song from the ‘70s TV sitcom – is a clear statement of how I feel about our move," says Founder George Bayard. “I love the Monroe Center space, but the overwhelming support from this community demands that GRAAMA grows in size and stature.”

Bayard says the larger space, which will accommodate a bigger art gallery, community space, and expanded parking, bears many reasons to be excited.

“The stories and people of the Grand Rapids African American community have to be preserved for all time and GRAAMA is set to make that happen,” Bayard adds.

We’re told GRAAMA will soon announce a campaign to raise money toward renovating the building.

RELATED: Meet the man behind the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube