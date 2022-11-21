Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights

City of Grand Rapids.png
City of Grand Rapids
City of Grand Rapids.png
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:42:58-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue.

If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing.

We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and span 45,000 square feet with 72 apartment units.

The filing adds the project would include 1,000 square feet of retail space with hopes of including a coffee shop.

An array of solar panels is also planned for rooftop installation to “offset the common area utilities.”

Read the full details in the project filing below:

Attachment 65508 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered