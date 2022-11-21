GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue.

If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing.

We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and span 45,000 square feet with 72 apartment units.

The filing adds the project would include 1,000 square feet of retail space with hopes of including a coffee shop.

An array of solar panels is also planned for rooftop installation to “offset the common area utilities.”

Read the full details in the project filing below:

Attachment 65508 by WXMI on Scribd

