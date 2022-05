GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has approved a plan to establish what would be the city’s first Kum & Go.

An application filed with the city of Grand Rapids says the gas station would merge 2070 and 2090 28th Street.

The plan is awaiting final approval from the Grand Rapids City Commission.

Voting begins at the 59-minute mark:

