GR officials release preliminary study on 2023 water/sewer rates

Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 10:29:32-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has released a study on potential rate increases for water and sewer services in 2023.

According to the study, rates may increase by more than 3% overall for those living in Grand Rapids. Other areas that use some of these services are expected to see a smaller rate increase.

City officials released the following information comparing this year’s quarterly water and sewer rates versus what residents may pay next year:

Grand Rapids
2022: $99.90 (water); $140.64 (sewer)
2023: $106.14 (water); $142.38 (sewer)
Overall change: 3.32%

Walker
2022: $99.36 (water); $163.26 (sewer)
2023: $100.83 (water); $163.65 (sewer)
Overall change: 0.71%

Kentwood
2022: $101.37 (water); $97.98 (sewer)
2023: $105.75 (water); $99.45 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.93%

Cascade Township
2022: $139.89 (water); $188.19 (sewer)
2023: $145.20 (water); $191.22 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.54%

Grand Rapids Township
2022: $111.81 (water); $152.04 (sewer)
2023: $145.20 (water); $154.56 (sewer)
Overall change: 3.59%

Tallmadge Township
2022: $90.96 (water); $269.91 (sewer)
2023: $94.86 (water); $369.27 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.33%

Wright Township residents are expected to see a 13.59% decrease in sewer rates, from $197.16 in 2022 to $170.37 in 2023.

The following rate increases are expected to occur for commercial businesses in 2023:

Grand Rapids
2022: $502.95 (water); $946.92 (sewer)
2023: $537.27 (water); $959.79 (sewer)
Overall change: 3.25%

Walker
2022: $457.15 (water); $763.83 (sewer)
2023: $464.41 (water); $766.23 (sewer)
Overall change: 0.79%

Kentwood
2022: $439.07 (water); $697.56 (sewer)
2023: $457.71 (water); $709.95 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.73%

Cascade Township
2022: $608.08 (water); $853.14 (sewer)
2023: $631.45 (water); $868.26 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.63%

Grand Rapids Township
2022: $499.37 (water); $695.67 (sewer)
2023: $531.87 (water); $708.30 (sewer)
Overall change: 3.78%

Tallmadge Township
2022: $559.76 (water); $1,886.88 (sewer)
2023: $580.64 (water); $1,919.10 (sewer)
Overall change: 2.17%

Visit the city's website for more information.

Those wishing to offer comment on the rate increases are asked to forward them to the clerk's office at 300 Monroe Ave or by sending an email to watercs@grcity.us.

City commissioners are scheduled to consider approving the new rates Tuesday, Dec. 13.

