GR nonprofit wants to turn your pet into a work of art!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Community Spay Neuter Initiative Project (C-SNIP) is giving pet owners a chance to have their pets transformed into original works of art through the “Pet Portrait Roulette” fundraiser!

The nonprofit clinic tells us all proceeds will go toward the Annie’s Feral Cat Fund, which supports efforts to care for feral and community cats.

“All of the ‘artists’ share a love of pets. But not all of the artists share an equal amount of talent,” says Development and Communications Manager Kerry Mullin. “For a $20 donation, people may get a masterpiece, and they may just get a good laugh. Either way, they will have helped cats in West Michigan.”

Click here to make a donation in exchange for a pet portrait.

Visit C-SNIP’s Facebook page to view submissions and artwork.

C-SNIP says it plans to spay and neuter around 1,000 feral cats this year.

