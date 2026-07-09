GR Mobile Commission asks for more money for new traffic signals on Kalamazoo Avenue after push from neighbors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Plans to add a new traffic signal at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Griggs Street have been met with pushback by nearby residents who say the intersection at Adams Street needs it more.

WATCH: Neighbors push for traffic signal at Kalamazoo Avenue, Adams Street intersection

Neighbors push for traffic signal at Kalamazoo Avenue, Adams Street intersection

People living along the Kalamazoo Avenue corridor on the city's southeast side say the stretch of road is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians alike, and say the Adams Street intersection is the most dangerous in the neighborhood.

The city is planning to spend $800,000 to add a traffic light at the Griggs Street intersection on Kalamazoo Avenue to slow traffic and improve pedestrian safety. While a city assessment recommends signals at both the Adams and Griggs Street intersections, the city only has money in the budget for one. Max Gilles with Mobile GR, explained that the Griggs Street intersection is a current school crossing, and said the city's engineer determined that intersection had the greatest need.

"It's not that the city or any of our traffic engineers are disagreeing about the recommendation, it's just saying we're prioritizing the intersection at Griggs and Kalamazoo," Gilles said.

Neighbors attending Wednesday's Mobile Grand Rapids Commission meeting pushed back, sharing their experiences at the Adams Street intersection.

"It's very speedy, it's a lot of like traffic, and we have troubles trying to go through there and not get hit," nearby neighbor, Isiah McConnors, said.

Deb Van Duien, of Together West Michigan, described additional hazards at the location.

"There are a lot of people who are always driving over the speed limit. There are two places where the road takes a turn, and they're blind corners, you cannot see oncoming traffic, and they can't see you," Van Duien said.

After hearing pushback from community members, commissioners passed a motion asking city council to approve funding to install traffic lights at both intersections.

Mobile GR Commissioner Laura Cesa made the case for funding both signals.

"Looking at the total city budget for fiscal year 27 is about $786 million and $800,000 is 0.1 percent of that budget. And so I would say is why not both," Cesa said.

Neighbors said they were glad commissioners heard their concerns, but acknowledged the fight is not over.

"I'm very happy with the resolution to call for funding both traffic signals…I'd be surprised if that happened, and so I'm still calling for prioritizing Adams, because that's what our neighbors have asked for," Van Duien said.

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