GR mayor’s Greening Initiative to plant 300 trees in Burton Heights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to volunteer their time in planting 300 trees in a Grand Rapids neighborhood next month.

The city of Grand Rapids says 50 of those trees will be made freely available to Grand Rapids residents who desire them — the rest will be planted throughout Burton Heights.

"Trees play a critical role in cleaning our air, reducing stormwater runoff, beautifying our neighborhoods and lowering stress," says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "I hope community members will join me again this year in making our city a greener, more sustainable community."

The event is scheduled to take place at Plaster Creek Family Park at the following times:

Friday, Oct. 8: 1–4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2–5 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering may register here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube