GR mayor honors Mary Free Bed during National Nurses Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Rapids made a proclamation thanking the nurses at Mary Free Bed and within the Grand Rapids community during National Nurses Week.

Nurses around the world have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last three years— risking their own health for their patients— displaying compassion and dedication to their patients and their families.

Mary Free Bed

Nurses make up the nation’s largest healthcare profession.

Grand Rapids nurses cover a variety of settings, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, physician offices, clinics, skilled nursing care facilities, home care, schools and more.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave the nurses at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and its Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program a special mention in the proclamation.

Mary Free Bed

Rehabilitation care creates a unique bond between nurses, patients and their loved ones.

The official proclamation will be on display at Mary Free Bed when National Nurses Week is over.

National Nurses Week runs Saturday, May 6 through Friday, May 12.

Mary Free Bed

