GR International Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival kicks off Friday at DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The festival is well known as Michigan’s annual tasting event, offering more than 1,000 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world and state.

The festival comes at a unique time when local businesses like restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and wineries need business as they work to recover from the pandemic.

If you're interested in participating in the event, you can purchase your tickets and tasting tickets right on your phone.

Organizers hope the digital tickets will streamline the tasting experience.

Admission Tickets: $20

(Required for entry to the Festival)

Avoid the box office lines and purchase tickets online before you go! Tickets are also available at the Festival Box Office during all hours of the show.

Valid for either Friday or Saturday

Digital Tasting Tickets:

Pairing Tickets:

Enhance your festival experience!

One of the unique experiences offered at the Festival each year is one hour seated multi-course meals that are paired with wine, beer or spirits. Chefs and sommeliers work together as they prepare, present and serve, offering guests a special opportunity to communicate with the chefs about their choices for the pairings.

Trolley Discounted Parking: Running every 10 min(Free)