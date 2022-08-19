GR community, local organization donate to Lyoya family fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community worked to provide its support for Patrick Lyoya's family Thursday.

Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Lyoya in April, after a struggle during a traffic stop.

As the investigation and court proceedings continue, organizers are doing what they can to keep Lyoya's memory alive while helping his two daughters.

Thursday evening's event had a low turnout, much smaller than the protests seen in downtown Grand Rapids following Lyoya's death.

However, sometimes it's not about the size of the crowd that can make a difference. The Black Legacy Fund dropped off two $500 gift cards for Lyoya's children.

Reggie James also made two pictures for Lyoya's daughters. James says it was the least he could do for a family that is going through a lot.

"I mean you know, a wreck, they don't have anyone to, their dad has got, you know, the daughter's dad is gone. He can't, do the daddy things that, you know, just, it's just a messed up thing. Even for Christopher Schurr, his family, you know, and I don't talk much about his family, I guess, the more or less I was more kind of bothered by the whole incident. But, when you look at both things, it's just sad for his family and sad for Patrick's family and friends because they both are missing someone right now. And it's just all messed up. And I just wished you know, that this never happened," James told FOX 17 Thursday.

James says Justice for Patrick continues. He says there is a planned march in Lansing on September 10.

In the meantime, according to court documents, Schurr’s defense team filed a motion to adjourn the former officer’s preliminary hearing.

FOX 17 confirmed Thursday that a motion hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

