GR City Commission hosts first public meeting of 2023 at a new time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids had it's first public meeting of the year five hours earlier on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to order at 2 p.m., as opposed to the traditional time of 7 p.m.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and city leaders say they've heard from residents time and time again that the late night meetings don't work for everyone, particularly those who don't work a 9-5 shift, or have young families.

Bliss says this allows for public comment to begin earlier on in the afternoon, instead of 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., which will add flexibility for people who have evening obligations.

The first meeting of the month will be at 2 p.m., and the second will be at 7 p.m. The City Commission has planned quarterly "Commission Night Outs" in each ward of the city for 2023 .

The new schedule for meetings at 2pm will run through the entirety of 2023. City leaders will review it's success at the end of the year to see if the new meeting time worked or not.