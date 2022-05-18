GR Children’s Museum updates mask policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum announced an update to its mask policy Wednesday.

The CDC moved Kent County to a “yellow” COVID-19 community level.

As a result, GRCM moved from “masks strongly recommended” to “masks required.”

This applies to all guests ages two and up, regardless of vaccination status.

The museum says it will review its policy if Kent County moves from yellow to either red or green.

Free masks are available for free at the museum.

For more information about COVID-19 community levels, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube