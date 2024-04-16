GR Chamber of Commerce Survey finds 56% of people think Kent Co., GR on the 'right track'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 56 percent of people surveyed by a poll furnished by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce believe Kent County and Grand Rapids are on the "right track."

30 percent of people surveyed responded they believed Grand Rapids and Kent County are on the "wrong track."

The results of the survey were outlined at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Policy Conference.

“We were able to take a snapshot of what to employers really need in order to thrive. What do they think are the opportunities and challenges out there? What we hear is not surprising," Vice President of Governmental Affairs Joshua Lunger said.

Results from those polled found that people's number one concerns are public safety and cost of living, followed closely behind by education.

“If we want to continue to be this vibrant community, we want people to want to be here. We want people to raise their kids here. We want them to invest their business here. On the ease of business survey, again a very positive outcome. A lot employers are saying it's great to do business in West Michigan. They can navigate most of the local processes. What we’re seeing is, when you’re a small business navigating the process for the first time, it can be scary, you don’t know who to turn to. And accessing social capital networks is very difficult,” Lunger said.

Another thing of note: people are overwhelmingly satisfied with the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport, with the airport receiving a 66% approval rating.

“It’s really about how do we chart a path, so we get better every year, so we continue to be this awesome place for people to live and do business,” Lunger said.

Also at the conference was an opportunity for business leaders to meet with the two candidates for Grand Rapids mayor, Senita Lenear, and David LeGrand.

