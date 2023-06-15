GR Chamber gives update on efforts to foster immigration's future economic impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Business leaders from across West Michigan gathered in Grand Rapids Thursday to deliver an update on its efforts to foster economic success with immigration.

The Grand Rapids Chamber says leaders are working toward three goals:



Update West Michigan’s American Economic Impact Report.

Collaborate with Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and Global Detroit.

Bring back the Michigan Immigration Compact.

“Talent and population growth is the number one issue for business,” says Chamber President & CEO Rick Baker. “Cities and regions do not grow without immigration. Led by our CEO Council, and in partnership with Global Detroit, Grand Valley State University and statewide business groups, these initiatives support a thriving West Michigan and will drive our economy and community forward.”

We’re told 55,000 immigrants in Kent County together earned close to $1.5 billion and paid $376 million in taxes while representing 8.6% of the county population, according to research conducted in 2018.

The Chamber adds its coalition with Global Talent and GVSU will lead to the creation of two programs geared toward furthering its “welcome plan.” Those programs are the Global Talent Retention Initiative, which helps students and graduates abroad link up with local companies, and the Global Entrepreneur in Residence program, which creates avenues for entrepreneurs born outside the U.S. to start their companies in America with mentorship opportunities alongside universities.

“GVSU is excited to work the Chamber and Global Detroit to ensure international students and entrepreneurs are part of the region’s business community and talent pipeline,” says GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella. “In partnership, we will work to support them in ways that build equity, prosperity and growth.”

The Chamber says its planned re-launch of the Michigan Immigration Compact will incorporate agreements from multiple organizations, including the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Business Leaders for Michigan, the Small Business Association of Michigan, the Detroit Regional Chamber and others.

