GR Chamber calls on Gov. Whitmer to gradually reopen restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber along with many others is calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to gradually reopen restaurants.

In a letter sent to the Governor on Monday, the chamber says positivity rates are trending in the right directions and it's time to begin gradually reopening Michigan restaurants.

"There has been so much sacrifice on behalf of business owners, everyone," said Andy Johnston, Vice President of Government Affairs, Grand Rapids Chamber.

Right now there is a 25% capacity limit at all Michigan restaurants since February 1.

Johnston says since then restaurants have been collecting guest information for contact tracing and for the first 3.5 weeks there has not been a single case of COVID-19 transmission.

"We want to take it seriously but we also want to see a path forward so we can open up these restaurants," Johnston said, pointing to lose restrictions in surrounding states.

"They don't have these kind of restrictions like we do on our restaurants so we want to see a path forward from Governor Whitmer," Johnston said.

"It is no secret that some industries, based on the sheer nature of their industries, have been impacted more than others," the letter reads. "Our restaurant industry has fallen into this category and continues to face barriers to remaining in business."

The letter is from several Chamber of Commerce groups from across Michigan asking that the governor work with them for a safe reopening.

The group is asking for clarity for businesses along with consistency and transparency for decisions made. They also say we must be precise with how to control outbreaks.