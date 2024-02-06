Gov. Whitmer visits Burton Elementary School, highlights 'Pre-K for All' proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Burton Elementary School Monday two weeks after outlining her plans to enroll every 4-year-old in pre-K at her State of the State address.

She was joined by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Congresswoman Hillary Scholten and Rep. John Fitzgerald.

Whitmer says she hopes to make “Pre-K for All” a reality before she leaves office.

Monday, the governor said funding for the proposal was received two years early. She plans to note that when the new budget is unveiled Wednesday.

“Getting this done helps us give all of our kids a real shot at a great life regardless of where they come from, how much money's in the household budget, etc.,” says Governor Whitmer. “This is the kind of thing that can make a real difference.”

We’re told universal pre-K will save parents roughly $10,000 in child care fees.

During the State of the State address, Governor Whitmer also proposed to offer free tuition for the first two years of community college to all high school graduates in Michigan.

