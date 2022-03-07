Gov. Whitmer to highlight auto refund checks at Grand Rapids event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids Monday.

Whitmer will join the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to highlight the $400 refund checks Michigan drivers will start getting this week.

The money is coming from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

The refunds will go to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred to the MCCA by insurers by March 9 for refunds via check or ACH deposit.

The refunds have to be issued no later than May 9, 2022, according to the state.

The auto refund press conference is scheduled to happened Monday at 1:10 p.m.

FOX 17 will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook page.