Michigan drivers to get $400 refund checks no later than early May, state said

(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers will receive the $400 refund checks from the Catastrophic Claims Association no later than early May, according to the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to issue a bulletin to insurers about the timeline and other requirements for the refund.

Last week, Whitmer announced $3 billion in refunds coming to drivers from the MCCA in the form of $400 per vehicle.

The refunds will go to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred to the MCCA by insurers by March 9 for refunds via check or ACH deposit.

The refunds have to be issued no later than May 9, 2022, according to the state.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” Whitmer said in a release.

People with questions or concerns about auto insurance can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

