Goofy voice actor Bill Farmer will be a guest at Grand Rapids Comic-Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Goofy voice actor Bill Farmer is coming to West Michigan. Grand Rapids Comic-Con has announced that Farmer will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place.

Farmer starred as Goofy in the animated series Goof Troop, which aired in 1992 on ABC and in syndication on The Disney Afternoon. The series followed Goofy and his son Max (Dana Hill), who lived next door to the Pete (Jim Cummings) and his family. Pete’s family consists of his wife Peg (April Winchell), their son and Max’s best friend P.J. (Rob Paulsen), and their daughter Pistol (Nancy Cartwright).

Goof Troop was followed by the 1995 film A Goofy Movie. In the film, Goofy decides to take Max, who is now a teenager and voiced by Jason Marsden, on a cross-country fishing trip so that they can become closer. It was followed by the direct-to-video sequel An Extremely Goofy Movie, which was released in 2000.

Along with Goofy, Farmer is also the current voice of Mickey Mouse’s dog Pluto. On television, Farmer both voiced characters in Mickey Mouse Works, House of Mouse, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and the 2013-2019 Mickey Mouse series. He also voiced the characters in the films Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999), Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004), and Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004).

Farmer also voiced Goofy and Pluto in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. He also provided the voices of the characters for the Disney Parks ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The ride is based on the 2013-2019 Mickey Mouse television series. It opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2020. In January, the ride opened at Disneyland in California.

Farmer also voiced multiple Looney Tunes characters in the 1996 live action/animated film Space Jam. In the movie, Farmer voiced Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, and Foghorn Leghorn. The film was directed by Joe Pytka and starred Michael Jordan as himself.

Farmer’s other work includes voicing Stinky in 1997’s Casper: A Spirited Beginning and 1998’s Casper Meets Wendy. He also voiced Doc in the animated series The 7D, which aired on Disney XD from 2014-2016.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con will be held November 3-5.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube