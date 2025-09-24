GOOD GRAVY!: Michigan Street Poutine Week back in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grab your fork and knife for the return of Michigan Street Poutine Week in Grand Rapids.

From September 18th through October 4th, ten (and counting) local restaurants are putting their spin on the iconic Canadian dish.

Participating Restaurants



Kaffeine

Vander Mill

Birch

Logan's Alley

Friesian

Bob's Bar

Grand Coney

Maggies

Elbow Room

7 Monks

Taco Borracho

Glass House

American Legion Post 459

Toasted Pickle

Presented by the Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority, this year's celebration will include exclusive menu specials at participating restaurants, the return of the Poutine Passport and for the first time, the Poutine Trolley which you can ride on closing weekend along Michigan Street.

Poutine Week Trolley



Runs up and down Michigan Street

Friday, October 3 & Saturday, October 4

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

This year also features the return of the Poutine Passport, which allows for diners to collect stamps at each of the participating restaurants when you try one of their featured dishes. Collect four stamps or more and you can earn a Poutine Week t-shirt.

For a full menu and voting for the best poutine on Michigan Street, head on over to the official Poutine Week website here.

