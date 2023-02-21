'Golden Girls: The Last Laugh' to be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall June 8-11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A play based on the sitcom The Golden Girls is coming to the DeVos Performance Hall. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will be performed June 8-11.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday at 10 a.m. A V.I.P. experience will also be available to purchase, which includes a meet-and-greet with the cast after the performance.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue follows the characters in 2023. In the show, Sophia Petrillo (Christopher Kamm) is out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for seniors. Blanche Devereaux (Vince Kelley) and Rose Nylund (Adam Graber) have created a sex app for seniors called CreakN. Dorothy Zbornak (Ryan Bernier) has found a new, and much younger, lover.

The play was directed by Eric Swanson. It was written by Robert Leleux.

Nick Ut/AP FILE - This Dec. 25, 1985 file photo shows the stars of the television series "The Golden Girls" , from left, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White during a break in taping in Hollywood, Calif. The sitcom, which followed four women of a certain age living together in Miami, aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. Nearly 35 years later, it continues to gain new fans and has inspired a wave of merchandising. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

The Golden Girls television series was created by Susan Harris and aired on NBC from 1985-1992. The series starred Bea Arthur as Dorothy, Betty White as Rose, Rue McClanahan as Blanche, and Estelle Getty as Sophia. White, McLanahan, and Getty later reprised their roles in the follow-up series The Golden Place, which aired on CBS from 1992-1993. Arthur also reprised her role in two episodes of The Golden Place. Getty later played Sophia in the final two seasons of NBC’s Empty Nest from 1993-1995.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall June 8-11. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube